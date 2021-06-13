Cancel
Dr. Donna L. Roberts

Internalizing motivation – Deci and Ryan’s theory

Dr. Donna L. Roberts
Dr. Donna L. Roberts
 7 days ago

To be self-determined is to endorse one’s actions at the highest level of reflection. When self-determined, people experience a sense of freedom to do what is interesting, personally important and vitalizing. - Edward L. Deci & Richard M. Ryan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Un1OC_0aSxXSQV00
Photo by Tegan Mierle on Unsplash

Internalized motivation refers to “situations in which, over time, people gradually adopt behaviors that other individuals value, without regard for the external consequences that such behaviors may or may not bring (Ormrod, 2004, p. 476). As such, this internalization represents a necessary component of the cognitive process of delaying immediate gratification in order to reach more long-term goals. Researchers Deci and Ryan proposed a self-determination theory (SDT) that focused on measuring the degree to which human behaviors are “volitional or self-determined - that is, the degree to which people endorse their actions at the highest level of reflection and engage in the actions with a full sense of choice” (2000, p. 227). They theorized that intrinsic motivation evolves from an increased sense of competence and self-determination as a natural developmental tendency. According to their research, this evolution of internalization follows a predictable sequence, including: (1) External Regulation; (2) Introjection; (3) Identification; and (4) Integration (1985, 1992, 1995, 2000).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30b8zq_0aSxXSQV00
reproduced from Ryan & Deci (2000)

Stage 1 of the process – External Regulation - represents the starting point where motivation is extrinsic and thereby reliant upon external consequences. At this level, the cause of action as external to the self and behavior is heavily dependent upon aspects of reward and punishment, either real or perceived. An action is either approached or avoided based on how the environment, including other people, will respond with consequences (Deci & Ryan, 1985, 2000). Following this, an externally regulated adolescent may participate on a sports team or choose a particular career path solely in response to parental demands.

Stage 2 – Introjection - represents a subtle but important shift whereby behavior becomes influenced by the individual’s desire to gain acceptance or approval of a referent group. At this stage, internal pressure, toward or against a behavior begins to take shape based on mental representations and predictions of the judgments of others and the subsequent effect thereof. Introjected regulation represents motivation based on self-controlled, ego-involved behavior that is driven by the perception of what others might think. Operating from this level involves actions that are carried out based on contingencies, such as acting to avoid guilt or anxiety. Similarly, doing something to maintain status or feelings of self-worth is also considered introjected regulation as such action is not autonomously based, but rather, externally focused. In this stage, the primary motives begin to shift toward a more internalized individual interpretation and evaluation of behavior but continue to be strongly rooted in avoidance of negative external consequences (Deci & Ryan, 1985, 2000). Operating at this level, an adolescent may participate in sports or make career decisions based on the evaluation and judgment of a peer group (e.g. the notion that football jocks are considered “cool” or only “geeks” go to college).

Stage 3 represents the onset of a stronger connection between the external and internal sources of motivation, whereby individuals begin to see the importance of personal interpretation and judge specific behavior based upon its merit and its relation to other related goals. Identified regulation refers to the motivational style that incorporates internal valuation and associates behavior and participation with the value of the activity. In this way the action is judged as personally important, therefore making engagement relatively autonomous, goal oriented and purposeful (Deci & Ryan, 1985, 2000). At this level, adolescents may participate in high school sports or advanced curriculum because they consider the activity an important aspect of an associated goal such as being accepted into college. In this way, the motivation is specifically and personally identified and is based on a purposeful goal, but still lacks a depth of fully committed intrinsic involvement.

The final stage, integration, refers to incorporating specific behavior into a cohesive whole which reflects more interrelation between behaviors and orientations. It involves motivation that is based in action congruent with broader beliefs, values and preferences and represents the most autonomous motivation of the four levels. As such, it is the precursor to fully intrinsic motivation (Deci & Ryan, 1985, 2000).

Given the high level of cognitive development, insight, maturity and self-knowledge necessary to function at this level, motivation of this type is not operating in all individuals and is not typically manifested in adolescent motive (as in the previous examples cited). However, there is a marked qualitative difference in the individual who pursues a vocation or other activity with the depth of commitment and holistic dedication characteristic of this stage – e.g., consider the difference between the pursuit of a medical career because of a strong belief in the right of all individuals to adequate health care regardless of their socioeconomic status and such pursuit because of strong family pressure to continue the shared career path.

These levels of motivation have been theorized to predict, among other things, enjoyment of activity, level of constraint, performance and the ability and desire to overcome challenges associated with participation as well as general psychological health, integrity and overall well-being. Thus, numerous researchers have taken interest in the factors that both enhance and undermine the development of intrinsic motivation and self-regulation (Ryan & Deci, 2000; Zimmerman, 2001). Their findings will continue to have broad implications for not only the field of psychology, but that of medicine, education, and sociology, as well as in the more practical realms of business and industry, religion and politics.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04Bpmv_0aSxXSQV00
Photo by Xan Griffin on Unsplash

References

Deci, E. L., & Ryan, R. M. (1985). Intrinsic motivation and self-determination in human behavior. New York: Plenum.

Deci, E. L., & Ryan, R. M. (1992). The initiation and regulation of intrinsically motivated learning and achievement. In A. K. Boggiano & T. S. Pittman (Eds.), Acheivement and motivation: A social-developmental perspective. Cambridge England: Cambridge University Press.

Deci, E. L., & Ryan, R. M. (1995). Human autonomy: the basis for true self-esteem. In M. H. Kernis (Ed.), Efficacy, agency and self-esteem. New York: Plenum.

Deci, E. L., & Ryan, R. M. (2000). The “what” and “why” of goal pursuits: Human needs and the self-determination of behavior. Psychological Inquiry, 11, 227-268.

Ormrod, J. E. (2004). Human learning (4th ed.). Upper Saddle River, NJ: Merrill Prentice Hall.

Ryan, R. M., & Deci, E. L. (2000). Self-determination theory and the facilitation of intrinsic motivation, social development, and well-being. American Psychologist, 55, 68-78.

Zimmerman, B. J. (2001). Theories of self-regulated learning and academic achievement. In B. J. Zimmerman & D. H. Schunk, (Eds.), Self-regulated learning and academic achievement. Mahwah, NJ: Erlbaum.

Dr. Donna L. Roberts

Dr. Donna L. Roberts

