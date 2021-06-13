Mark Martin Has Moved on From NASCAR but Confesses to Missing 1 Element of the Sport
Mark Martin is the ‘almost’ guy in NASCAR. He was one heck of a driver but was never able to secure a championship. Martin’s oh-so-close motorsports career didn’t go unnoticed. He is a 2017 inductee of the NASCAR Hall of Fame, recognized for his 40 Cup Series victories and 453 top-10 finishes. He retired from the sport after the 2013 season, although he never officially used the word “retirement.” He’s been far removed from the sport, although he said there is one aspect of racing he does miss.www.sportscasting.com