Mark Martin Has Moved on From NASCAR but Confesses to Missing 1 Element of the Sport

Kyle Larson has been one of the top drivers of the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season and currently is competing at an astounding level. The 2014 Rookie of the Year has raised his wins total this year to three by capturing the checkered flag in both of his last two starts after being runner-up in each of the previous three races. While points won't be up for grabs at Texas Motor Speedway, Larson will attempt to make it three straight wins when he gets behind the wheel for the 2021 NASCAR All-Star Race on Sunday. The 28-year-old, who has recorded 11 top-10 finishes in 16 starts this season, won this event in 2019 at Charlotte.