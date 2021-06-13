Baber not by Fiji’s lack of tournaments

It’s true that sheep outnumber people in New Zealand six to one, but lucky for ewe, this untamed land also boasts an impressive number of soaring mountains, lush rainforests, and stunning fiords. The North Island’s Bay of Plenty sets the stage for the abundance of spectacular sights you’ll see on both of New Zealand’s breathtaking islands. Rotorua’s shooting geysers are only surpassed by the South Island’s soaring Southern Alps, which you’ll reach from charming Christchurch by way of the scenic TranzAlpine train. Throughout your tour of New Zealand, you’ll have the opportunity to walk along the Franz Josef Glacier, warm your toes in natural hot springs, and partake in all of the fun that Queenstown, the “Adventure Capital of the World,” has to offer. With so many ways to work up an appetite, you’ll appreciate a special barbecue on a local farm and dinner at a New Zealand family’s home.