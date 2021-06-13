Cancel
NFL

Browns, Chiefs take budding rivalry onto softball field

Great Bend Post
Great Bend Post
 9 days ago

EASTLAKE, Ohio (AP) — A proud Clevelander, Chiefs All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce showed love to his hometown by wearing an Indians jersey and cap. He wasn’t taking any chances. “I’m at home, but it’s still enemy territory,” Kelce said. “It’s so weird. It’s a weird feeling.”. Kelce was among...

Great Bend Post

Great Bend Post

Great Bend, KS
Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.

State
Ohio State
Signs are pointing northward for Browns cornerback Greedy Williams, but there remain challenges on the road to his recovery. Williams, who suffered a nerve injury to his right shoulder during last season’s training camp, is in the strengthening phase of his rehabilitation and doesn’t have clearance to return to contact, he said during a Zoom call Wednesday after practice.
Cleveland Browns has suspended Chief of Staff Curry Brownson after being charged with drunk driving. Browns coach Kevin Stefanski granted a suspension on Wednesday, but didn’t say how long. He said Brownson would not be fired. “She is very regrettable. I have talked to her many times and she will...
The Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs met in the AFC divisional round of the 2020 playoffs. That means Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce got a first-hand look at the up-and-coming Browns team, and it’s safe to say he came away impressed. Kelce attended Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry’s celebrity...
The Cleveland Browns have now experienced real success and may be on the cusp of the ultimate triumph in the NFL. They have made true enemies of what used to be mere rivals; the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens. The one team left in the division that was never a threat, may be the one to watch now. There now may be a rivalry in the making between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals. Here is why that is possible.
The Browns will open training camp on July 27, marking the first official day of the 2021-22 season. Heather Stantial isn't buying it. When she and her husband arrived early at Classic Park for their front-row seats for the Jarvis Landry & Friends Celebrity Softball game on June 12, she christened the event the starting point for what she and all Browns fans hope is a season to remember.
You can tell it’s the quiet period of the NFL off-season when every NFL writer puts out a very subjective list of team and player rankings. Don’t get me wrong, I like a good list and for the list-makers, it provides more social media attention and sports talk radio can occupy the time for days discussing these lists. It also helps that most NFL fans overvalue their teams and players and the one thing NFL fans love to do is argue about their favorite team and players. Because training camp doesn’t start till August, these opinions are based on how a team looks “on paper.” At one time the movie “Ishtar” and the game “Lawn Jarts” looked good on paper. For those younger than me, “Ishtar” is considered the biggest box office flop in movie history and “Lawn Jarts” should have been registered as a weapon. Viewing team rosters “on paper” can give any NFL fan hope that its team is a Super Bowl contender. Well, maybe not Houston Texan fans. Like I said earlier, I like a good list and probably the best lists come from Pro Football Focus. You can never go wrong with statistical analysis.
EASTLAKE, Ohio -- The Jarvis Landry Softball game Saturday afternoon was a success. Baker Mayfield stole the show early, showing off his impressive hitting skills. Mayfield, along with sports agent Damarius Bilbo, were the co-home run derby winners. With appearances from Baker Mayfield, Odell Beckham Jr, Kareem Hunt, David Njoku, and more, Team Landry beat Team Kelce 22-7. Don’t worry Browns fans, nobody got hurt.
Nothing says Browns hysteria like 50 article links about a Browns-related charity softball game, which is exactly what I’m looking at right now. I woke up about an hour ago and have been staring at this list ever since, trying to make sense of it. Outlets, desperate for clicks, are doing 3-4 articles about a charity softball game because Browns players are involved.
Tight end Travis Kelce believes the Cleveland Browns are serious challengers to his Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC entering the 2021 season. Kelce, a native of Cleveland Heights, Ohio, was at Browns receiver Jarvis Landry's celebrity softball game in a suburb of Cleveland. Kelce told the Akron Beacon Journal that he sees the Browns as "definitely a contender" coming off their first playoff appearance in nearly 20 years.
BEREA, Ohio — The Browns welcomed Odell Beckham Jr. back to the practice field as they kicked off mandatory minicamp. Beckham practiced Tuesday for the first time since the star wide receiver suffered a season-ending torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee Oct. 25 at Cincinnati. Beckham went through...
BEREA, Ohio --  Jadeveon Clowney finally introduced himself to new teammates. Odell Beckham Jr. looked further along in his speedy recovery following reconstructive knee surgery. Coach Kevin Stefanski received another award for a 2020 season not to be forgotten. And center JC Tretter, also the NFLPA president, said players...
To continue our celebration of the franchise's 75th anniversary, we're launching "Browns Countdown: Top 75 Moments" presented by Bridgestone. Over the next month, through videos, articles and more, we'll be highlighting the top 75 moments in Browns history. Our video tributes, which will be available at ClevelandBrowns.com, the Browns' mobile app and the Browns' official YouTube Channel, will dive deep into the top 20 while our articles will put the spotlight on a number of different moments that are sprinkled throughout the top 75.
Dec 14, 2020; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) along with wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) and wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) walk back to the locker room following the team’s loss to Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports. The Cleveland Browns...
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Browns wrapped up their three-day mandatory minicamp on Thursday and dispersed to various parts of the country for their six-week summer vacation. Highlights of the camp included Odell Beckham Jr. running around and catching passes after undergoing surgery to repair a torn ACL in November, and Jadeveon Clowney fitting in at defensive end like he’s been around for years.
Whether fans like to admit it or not, NFL players like to have fun when they play. The NFL is a business, but football is still a game. It’s important for teams to strike that balance between having some fun and getting serious. Cleveland Browns tight end Austin Hooper seems...