‘Ridiculous’: Peter Schmeichel criticises Uefa over restarting Denmark game
Uefa has been criticised for limiting the choice to Denmark for restarting their game against Finland to Saturday night or noon on Sunday. The Euro 2020 game at Parken Stadium in Copenhagen was suspended after Christian Eriksen fell to the ground towards the end of the first half. The Internazionale midfielder was given treatment on the pitch before being transferred to the nearby Rigshospitalet. The Danish football association, the DBU, later tweeted that he was “awake”.www.theguardian.com