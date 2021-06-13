Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UEFA

‘Ridiculous’: Peter Schmeichel criticises Uefa over restarting Denmark game

The Guardian
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUefa has been criticised for limiting the choice to Denmark for restarting their game against Finland to Saturday night or noon on Sunday. The Euro 2020 game at Parken Stadium in Copenhagen was suspended after Christian Eriksen fell to the ground towards the end of the first half. The Internazionale midfielder was given treatment on the pitch before being transferred to the nearby Rigshospitalet. The Danish football association, the DBU, later tweeted that he was “awake”.

www.theguardian.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Laudrup
Person
Kasper Hjulmand
Person
Christian Eriksen
Person
Peter Schmeichel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football#Internazionale#Dbu#Christian#Parken#Bbc Radio 5 Live
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
News Break
UEFA
Country
Denmark
News Break
Soccer
Place
Europe
News Break
Champions League
News Break
Sports
Related
UEFAgranthshala.com

Peter Schmeichel insists UEFA threatened Denmark with a 3-0 forfeit defeat against Finland if traumatised players didn’t return to finish Euro 2020 clash after Christian Eriksen’s on-pitch cardiac arrest

Former goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel claims the Danish player did not want to restart his Euro 2020 game against Finland following Christian Eriksson’s cardiac arrest. Schmeichel, father of Leicester and Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel, told ITV’s Good Morning Britain that he does not think the players have a choice. Asked whether...
SoccerThe Independent

Denmark did not want to play after Eriksen collapse, says Schmeichel

Former Denmark goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel told ITV’s Good Morning Britain that Denmark’s players did not want to restart their Euro 2020 game against Finland after Christian Eriksen’s shock collapse. He said the players were “left with three options.”. “One was to play immediately and get the last 50 minutes played....
Soccerfourfourtwo.com

Euros legends: Remembering when Peter Schmeichel led Denmark to Euro 92 glory

A decisive goalkeeper whose bite was just as fearful as his bark, Peter Schmeichel is one of the world’s greatest-ever shot-stoppers. Though best remembered on these shores for his performances in Manchester United’s all- conquering ’90s side, some of the Great Dane’s finest moments came representing his country. Schmeichel was...
UEFArifnote.com

Peter Schmeichel: Eriksen’s wife thought he had passed away

He expressed his frustration with UEFA’s handling of the incident. Peter Schmeichel was inside Parken Stadium when Christian Eriksen collapsed during Denmark and Finland‘s opening Euro 2020 match, but he has lamented UEFA‘s decision to force them to play either later that day or early the next day. Denmark ended...
UEFACBS Sports

Christian Eriksen 'awake' after collapse in Denmark-Finland game; UEFA suspends match for 'medical emergency'

Christian Eriksen of Denmark suddenly collapsed during the first half of Saturday's 2020 UEFA European Championship opener against Finland. UEFA suspended the match toward the end of the first half due to a "medical emergency" and later announced that he was transported from the field and to the Rigshospitalet hospital in Copenhagen, Denmark where he has been "stabilized" and deemed "awake" by the Danish federation. A crisis meeting has taken place with both teams and UEFA match officials and further information is expected at 1:45 p.m. ET.
UEFAnordot.app

Denmark's Eriksen stable after collapse, Euro match restarted

The Euro 2020 match between Denmark and Finland restarted on Saturday after being suspended when Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed on the pitch and received emergency treatment. The decision was made Eriksen was confirmed as stable and awake in hospital. "The match against Finland will be played tonight. This will happen...
UEFAPosted by
Reuters

Former internationals criticise UEFA after Eriksen's collapse

Former Danish internationals Peter Schmeichel and Michael Laudrup have harshly criticised governing body UEFA over their handling of the collapse of Christian Eriksen during Denmark's Euro 2020 opener against Finland on Saturday. Eriksen collapsed just before halftime and was taken to hospital after receiving CPR on the pitch, with UEFA...
UEFAkeralakaumudi.com

Match between Denmark and Finland to restart, confirms UEFA

COPENHAGEN: The match between Denmark and Finland that was stopped after Danish player Christian Eriksen collapsed on the pitch will restart. — UEFA has now confirmed on Twitter the match will restart: "Following the request made by players of both teams, UEFA has agreed to restart the match between Denmark and Finland tonight at 20:30 CET (TBC).
UEFAPosted by
Daily Mail

'Covid lets you postpone a match, a cardiac arrest does not': Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand slams UEFA over pressure following Christian Eriksen's collapse

Denmark manager Kasper Hjulmand has accused UEFA of lacking compassion after his players were ‘pressured’ to play following Christian Eriksen’s cardiac arrest. Eriksen collapsed during Denmark’s opener against Finland on Saturday. The midfielder had to be resuscitated before being taken to hospital. The game was suspended for around 90 minutes...
UEFAPosted by
The Spun

ABC Gives Positive Christian Erikson Update Ahead Of Denmark-Finland Restart

Believe it or not, Saturday’s UEFA EURO 2020 match between Denmark and Finland resumed play just hours after Christian Eriksen‘s haunting collapse. Some question whether play should’ve resumed at all, given the circumstances. But the continuation was made easier when Eriksen’s teammates received a positive update on his status. Per...
UEFAnewsverses.com

Uefa ought to have protected gamers | Politiken – Denmark

European soccer’s governing physique put unwarranted strain on the Danish gamers once they had been in a state of shock, Politiken fumes:. “Uefa ought to have stepped ahead and shaped a hoop across the gamers simply because the gamers shielded Christian Eriksen. As an alternative they had been pressured to proceed enjoying, on the premise of protocols guaranteeing that suspended matches are rapidly resumed. Solely after a very pointless recreation had been the gamers pushed again to their lodge, the place they spent the evening with disaster counsellors. Uefa disregarded the criticism, arguing that every thing had been achieved based on the foundations. … It mentioned that suspending a match was all however inconceivable. It mentioned that suspending a match is all however inconceivable. And, it added, it is also not so good to disappoint the rights holders who paid billions for the broadcasting rights.”
UEFAPosted by
The Spun

UEFA Getting Crushed After Comment From Denmark’s Coach

On Saturday afternoon, the Euro 2020 match between Denmark and Finland was suspended after Danish star Christian Eriksen suddenly collapsed on the field. Paramedics rushed to his side and performed life-saving CPR and transported him to a local hospital. Just over an hour after watching their teammate collapse on the field, Denmark’s players allegedly agreed to re-start the game.
UEFAsamfordcrimson.com

Denmark coach criticises Uefa for ‘wrong’ options after Christian Eriksen’s collapse

Kasper Hjulmand, the Denmark head coach, speaks with the media following Saturday's night's match. Uefa has come under attack from Denmark’s head coach for giving players the “wrong” options which led them to resume their match against Finland after Christian Eriksen’s collapse. In an impassioned press conference, Kasper Hjulmand expressed...
UEFAnordot.app

Eriksen jokes around as Schmeichel decides game resumption was wrong

Denmark's Christian Eriksen was in good spirits when visited by team-mate Kasper Schmeichel, but the joy at seeing him has not changed the goalkeeper's view that the squad were unduly pressured into resuming Saturday's Euro game. Eriksen, 29, is making a good recovery in hospital after a cardiac arrest. The...
UEFABBC

Christian Eriksen collapse: Denmark coach regrets restart v Finland

Denmark's Euro 2020 match against Finland should not have restarted after midfielder Christian Eriksen collapsed mid-game, coach Kasper Hjulmand says. "No, we should not have played," Hjulmand said on Sunday. "Players have different reactions to shocks and trauma but we'll try to get back to normal as much as possible."