TEL AVIV, Israel — Israel's prime minister on Sunday criticized Iran's election of hard-line judiciary chief Ebrahim Raisi as the country's next president. "Raisi's election is, I would say, the last chance for the world powers to wake up before returning to the nuclear agreement, and to understand who they are doing business with. These guys are murderers, mass murderers," Iraeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett told a Cabinet meeting on Sunday.