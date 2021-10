Obscura will release their new album A Valediction on November 19 and is now streaming their new single "When Stars Collide." The riffs and overall playing in this song are nothing short of killer, but what's really going to make heads turn here are the clean vocals scattered throughout. They fit extremely well, pull the song together beautifully, and Obscura really ought to use 'em more!

MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO