In the latest in our ‘seven wonders’ series, we turn our attention to the most recent global athletics event staged in Japan: the World Athletics Relays Yokohama 2019. The fourth edition of the World Athletics Relays was awarded to Yokohama, Japan after The Bahamas dropped out of staging the event for financial reasons. It was the first time the event had taken place outside of the Caribbean nation who had staged the first three versions of the event in Nassau (2014, 2015 and 2017). The 2019 World Relays took place inside the Yokohama International Stadium on 11-12 May.