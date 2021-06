Reports claim Arsenal are close to making a decision on the future of defender William Saliba which could see him remain in the Premier League. The 20-year-old was signed in the summer of 2019 for a fee in the region of £27m. But, despite arriving to much fanfare, the youngster has yet to kick a ball for the Gunners. After signing for the north Londoners, the France Under-20 star was loaned back to Saint-Etienne for 2019-2020.