I made an impulsive decision to attend the game. It was easy to find a ticket but opted to stand in the rotunda rather than occupy my seat. The Steelers gamebook says there was 60,821 paid attendance which is just under 89% capacity. The fans in the stands were loud when needed. Glad to attend but the drive home brutal. Pulled into my driveway in Maryland at 4AM.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO