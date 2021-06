In what may go down as the most exciting game in the rivalry's history, the United States men's national team beat Mexico on Sunday in the Concacaf Nations League final, 3-2 in extra time. The U.S. twice came from behind to draw level before star attacker Christian Pulisic scored the winning penalty kick in the second half of extra time, but it wasn't over there. Mexico was awarded their own penalty kick on a handball in the box, with backup goalkeeper Ethan Horvath, in the match because of an injury to starter Zack Steffen, denying Andres Guardado to secure the title.