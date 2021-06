On Saturday, June 12 at around 1am, the police department at Austin, Texas recorded one of the most violent shootings that the city has ever witnessed. The shooting occurred along 6th street, a popular neighborhood known for its nightlife, bars and restaurant. At the time of the incident, the street was barricaded to prevent vehicle traffic. After the first 911 call at 1.24am, officers from the Austin police department were dispatched quickly to the scene of the shooting.