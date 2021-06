Overlook EU, the longer term is Asia! UK set to seal historic £9 TRILLION commerce deal | Politics | Information. Chatting with the Sunday Categorical, worldwide commerce Liz Truss has hailed her Australia commerce deal this week as a key a part of getting Britain into the £9 trillion Complete and Progressive Settlement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) made up of 11 international locations together with Canada and Japan. She has made it clear that it’s the first a part of altering Britain’s worldwide focus from a eurocentric one to embracing the remainder of the world. The minister believes there’s a prize of a 65 % enhance in commerce with CPTPP international locations within the subsequent decade in Britain’s grasp.