Former Buccaneer qualifies for first-ever major championship. LA JOLLA, Calif. (June 8, 2021) – For the first time in his professional career, former ETSU Men’s Golfer Adrian Meronk will compete in a major championship on the PGA Tour. Meronk will take part in the 121st edition of the U.S. Open at Torrey Pines in La Jolla, Calif. from June 17-20 and is the first Poland native to compete in the historic event. Meronk is the first Buccaneer alum to qualify for a major championship since Rhys Enoch qualified for the 2019 U.S. Open. Enoch made the cut and finished 71st in the field at Pebble Beach.