INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s going to be hot and humid for the end of the weekend with a few scattered showers and storms. TODAY: We’ll end the weekend on a hot and humid note. Look for partly cloudy skies for the first part of the day Sunday. A few showers and storms will pop up later in the afternoon across much of the state. Some of the storms may produce some heavy rainfall but the risk of severe weather is very low. Highs climb into the upper 80s but the high humidity will make it feel like it’s in the lower 90s.