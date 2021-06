Inevitably, it was Kieffer Moore who came to the rescue for Wales. The striker, who used to juggle lifeguard duties with playing part-time for Truro City, has become an unlikely fans’ favourite since bursting on to the international stage and here he produced his most defining moment yet, steering a delightful header into the far corner to cancel out Breel Embolo’s opener. Wales, wobbling under pressure, feared they had pressed self-destruct when the Switzerland substitute Mario Gavranovic lashed in with his first touch six minutes from time but the goal was ruled offside by VAR.