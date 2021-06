British No 1 Johanna Konta has withdrawn from the Viking International, which starts next week at Devonshire Park in Eastbourne, to protect her troublesome right knee. It’s a shame that Johanna won’t be able to join us this year at the LTA Viking International Eastbourne, we wish her the best with her recovery. “However, there will still be lots of Brits for fans to get behind, as well as world-class fields including five of the top ten women in the world. “We can’t wait to get started.” Gavin Fletcher, Tournament Director, Viking Classic Eastbourne.