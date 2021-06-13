Cancel
Martinsville, VA

When it comes to legendary Martinsville High School coaches, add Scouras name to the list

By Cara Cooper
Martinsville Bulletin
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere aren’t many high schools in the state – probably the nation – that can boast the same number of legendary coaches as Martinsville High School. MHS boys soccer coach Pete Scouras gets tears in his eyes when he thinks about growing up idolizing Dick Hensley and Husky Hall, and working the football sidelines with his mentor, Taylor Edwards, three coaches who helped build the Bulldogs into football and basketball powerhouses.

