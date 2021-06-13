Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

Jon Jones reveals his ultimate goal with UFC heavyweight run: “I’ve always had this thing where I wanted to win 20 championships”

By Adam D Martin
Posted by 
bjpenndotcom
bjpenndotcom
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Jon Jones revealed his end goal with his UFC heavyweight run, saying “I’ve always had this thing where I wanted to win 20 championships.”. Jones is the former UFC light heavyweight champion and universally regarded as one of the greatest mixed martial artists of all time. He has competed solely at 205lbs for his entire MMA career, but Jones is expected to move up to heavyweight for his next fight in order to challenge UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou. However, Jones has been involved in a public pay dispute with UFC president Dana White over how much money he will make to fight Ngannou, and at this point, the fight hasn’t been booked yet. Instead, White has confirmed that Ngannou will fight Derrick Lewis in a rematch at UFC 265 this summer.

www.bjpenn.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
bjpenndotcom

bjpenndotcom

Hilo, HI
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MMA News, current events and exclusive fighter interviews from the Mixed Martial Arts industry

 https://www.bjpenn.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dana White
Person
Jon Jones
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Light Heavyweight#Mixed Martial Artists#Combat#Mma
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Mixed Martial Arts
News Break
UFC
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Sports
Related
UFCfightsports.tv

Dana White responds to Francis Ngannou’s demand for Jon Jones fight

UFC President Dana White is adamant to give Derrick Lewis a title shot against Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou despite the title holder’s desire to fight Jon Jones instead. In multiple interviews and on social media, Ngannou has made it clear that he wants to fight Jon Jones next after dethroning...
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Marlon Vera credits Jon Jones for his nasty standing elbows at UFC Vegas 29: “Who throws better elbows than Jonny Bones?”

Marlon Vera says the nasty standing elbows he used to cut up and batter Davey Grant at UFC Vegas 29 were inspired by MMA legend Jon Jones. Vera (17-7-1 MMA) and Grant (13-4 MMA) squared off in a rematch on the main card of tonight’s Fight Night event from Nevada. The pair had initially collided back in February of 2016, with ‘Chito’ emerging victorious by way of unanimous decision.
UFCmmanytt.com

JON JONES MOCKS ISRAEL ADESANYA’S TITLE DEFENSE!

Jon Jones may not be fighting in the Octagon any time soon, but he’s still using social media to make his presence felt at every major UFC event. On UFC 263’s fight night, “Bones” began by praising new flyweight champion Brandon Moreno for his spectacular victory over Deiveson Figueiredo before taking jabs at middleweight champion Israel Adesanya.
Combat SportsMMAmania.com

Colby Covington: Jon Jones ‘doesn’t have the right scientist, the right juice’ to fight any more

We haven’t seen Colby Covington in the cage since he beat Tyron Woodley back in September of 2020. Since then he’s been on the sidelines hoping his place near the top of the welterweight rankings lands him a title shot. And who knows, maybe it will. Dana White has on more than one occasion stated Covington is next in line for a shot at Kamaru Usman’s belt, so it will take one hell of a performance from Leon Edwards or Nate Diaz or Stephen Thompson to change things up.
UFCfoxbangor.com

UFC’s Francis Ngannou Still Laser Focused on Jon Jones, ‘I Love That Fight!’

UFC champ Francis Ngannou ain’t ready to move on from a possible showdown with Jon Jones … telling TMZ Sports that’s the ONLY fight on his mind. Ngannou was strolling through Beverly Hills this week when we asked about his fighting future … considering the UFC and Jones seem to be miles (and millions of dollars) apart from making a deal.
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Francis Ngannou wants Jon Jones next, not Derrick Lewis: “I love that fight”

UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou is still holding out hope that he will fight Jon Jones next and not Derrick Lewis. Ngannou knocked out Stipe Miocic in March at UFC 260 to become the new heavyweight champion of the world. For his first title defense he was fully expected to fight Jones, but the UFC and Jones have not been able to come to terms on a new contract for this heavyweight superfight. With Jones temporarily out of the picture, UFC president Dana White has confirmed that Lewis will be next in line for a belt coming off of a KO win over Curtis Blaydes. The plan is for them to headline UFC 265 in August in Houston, Texas.
UFCPosted by
The Spun

Dana White Announces Massive UFC Fight Coming This Summer

On Wednesday afternoon, UFC fans finally learned who would be the next opponent for heavyweight title holder Francis Ngannou. Ngannou knocked out former heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic in devastating fasion at UFC 260 just a few months ago. After that win, Ngannou will defend the belt for the very first time.
UFCPosted by
IBTimes

UFC News: Jon Jones Sends Stern Warning To Francis Ngannou

Jon Jones has sent Francis Ngannou a reminder about being a champion. Ngannou is still yearning for a fight against Jones. UFC president Dana White had earlier hinted that Ngannou vs. Jones may finally happen. As his UFC heavyweight debut looms, Jon Jones has reminded Francis Ngannou of one thing...
UFCchatsports.com

‘I like being a big boy’ - Jon Jones shows off speed at heavyweight

Jon Jones, WWF Light Heavyweight Championship, Ultimate Fighting Championship. Though a heavyweight debut fight for Jon Jones doesn’t seem to be on the horizon, that hasn’t stopped the multiple time former UFC light heavyweight champion from working hard in the gym. As of late his Instagram account has been filled...
UFCchatsports.com

Gibson: Heavyweight Jon Jones is his greatest and ‘most dangerous’ version yet

Jon Jones’ striking coach Brandon Gibson thinks his fighter will be even more dangerous when he makes the eventual move up to heavyweight. After dominating the light heavyweight division for over a decade, Jones (26-1, 1NC) has been bulking up for the past year as he prepares to make his heavyweight debut. Talking recently to MMA Fighting, Gibson discussed Jones’ goal of becoming heavyweight champion.
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Colby Covington says George St-Pierre would have been an “extremely easy fight” for him

UFC welterweight Colby Covington says that a potential matchup against George St-Pierre would have been an “extremely easy fight” for him. Covington is one of the best welterweight fighters in the UFC right now and GSP is, of course, one of the all-time greats ever in the 170lbs division. Although GSP is now 40 years old and retired, there have been rumors about him potentially fighting again for the last several years, with the most recent rumblings suggesting a matchup with former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov at a 165lbs catchweight.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Dana White ‘Bans’ Nate Diaz From Huge Show

UFC President Dana White is known for a lot of things and being a fan of crossover MMA and boxing promotions is not one of them. He had previously prevented UFC legend Georges St-Pierre from fighting boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya at Triller Club due to the fact that St-Pierre is under contract with the UFC. Dana White’s crazy bet on Tyron Woodley also leaked recently.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Khabib Drops ‘Last UFC Fight’ Bombshell

The former UFC star Khabib Nurmagomedov has retired from professional MMA career. He recently reflected on his last fight in UFC. UFC 263 PPV Buys Stun Israel Adesanya Fans. Khabib has always been respectful to his opponents except few. He retired last year after getting a win over Justin Gaethje,...
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Dustin Poirier ‘Hurt’ In Conor McGregor Training Photo

DThe UFC star Dustin Poirier who is set to take on Conor McGregor for their third clash seems to have hurt his ear. He recently shared a picture on his Instagram story. The picture saw Poirier’s injury and he seemed to have suffered a cauliflower ear. Anderson Silva Paid Big Money For Comeback.