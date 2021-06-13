Cancel
Aurora, CO

Lamborn Defends Commander Ousted for "Cultural Marxism" Comments

By Chase Woodruff, Colorado Newsline
Westword
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMatthew Lohmeier, pictured on July 22, 2015, in the Standardized Space Trainer on what was then called Buckley Air Force Base. Lieutenant Colonel Matthew Lohmeier was commander of the 11th Space Warning Squadron at Buckley Space Force Base in Aurora until last month, when he was relieved of command following public criticism of what he called the growing influence of “cultural Marxism” in the U.S. military. Now, his case is being reviewed by the Air Force Inspector General, while Republican politicians, including Representative Doug Lamborn of Colorado Springs, have rallied to his defense.

