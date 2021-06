Hello everybody! The ATP and WTA finals are set for this year’s Roland Garros. There are really good matchups on both the men’s and women’s sides, and these two matches should be really good. World number one Novak Djokovic will take on Stefanos Tsitsipas on the ATP side while the WTA side will feature two up-and-comers in Barbora Krejcikova and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova. Let’s jump right into this year’s 2021 French Open finals picks, shall we?