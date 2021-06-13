Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Astronomy

Out of This World Discovery by Citizen Scientists: Two Gaseous Planets Around a Bright Sun-Like Star

By Elizabeth Landau, NASA
scitechdaily.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt night, seven-year-old Miguel likes talking to his father Cesar Rubio about planets and stars. “I try to nurture that,” says Rubio, a machinist in Pomona, California, who makes parts for mining and power generation equipment. Now, the boy can claim his father helped discover planets, too. Cesar Rubio is...

scitechdaily.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Planet#Star System#Planet B#Planet Hunters Tess#Sun#Mercury#The University Of Oxford#Expres
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Astronomy
News Break
NASA
Country
Spain
Country
Belgium
News Break
Science
Country
Germany
News Break
Planets
Related
WildlifePosted by
ABC7 Fort Myers

Scientists confirm discovery of one of the world’s largest dinosaurs

(CNN) — A new species of dinosaur discovered in Australia has been confirmed as the largest ever found in the country, and one of the biggest in the world. The fossilized skeleton, nicknamed “Cooper,” was found in southwest Queensland in 2007, at Cooper Creek in the Eromanga Basin. But the skeleton remained a mystery for years, and has only now been scientifically described and named by paleontologists.
AstronomyPosted by
newschain

Death of star will start ‘game of pinball’ for planets in system, say scientists

Four planets locked in a rhythm around a nearby star are destined to be sent pinballing around their solar system when their sun eventually dies, a new study suggests. Astronomers modelled how the change in gravitational forces in the system as a result of the star becoming a white dwarf will cause its planets to fly loose from their orbits and bounce off each other’s gravity.
WildlifeBGR

Plants wake up with the Sun just like we do, scientists say

We don’t really think of plants as life forms that require sleep, and while it’s true that plants don’t “sleep” in the way that animals do, they operate on a circadian rhythm all the same. Researchers have long been fascinated with the mechanisms and schedules that govern the life of a plant, and new research suggests that when morning comes, plants are some of the first to “wake up.”
AstronomyScience Focus

Solar eclipse 2021: The best pictures of the sun spectacle from around the world

This morning (10 June 2021) the UK was not bathed in beautiful sunshine. In fact, the nation lost a big chunk of the Sun behind the Moon for a short while during a partial solar eclipse. While other parts of the northern hemisphere got to witness the so-called ‘ring of fire’ (where a visible outer ring of the Sun’s disk can still be seen behind the moon), here in the UK we had to make do with a still-impressive partial disappearance.
AstronomyNASA

Discovery Alert: a 'Cool' Planet – with Plenty of Atmosphere?

The discovery: A planet some 90 light-years away from Earth is oddly reminiscent of our own Neptune – that is, a gaseous world with a potentially rich atmosphere, ripe for study. The planet is more than 3 ½ times as big around as Earth and warm by Earthly standards at 134 degrees Fahrenheit (57 Celsius). But astronomers say it is one of the “coolest,” comparatively small planets known to date, and in a prime position for the components of its atmosphere to be teased apart by space telescopes.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Modeling the corona and XUV emission of the Sun and Sun-like stars

The X-ray and extreme-ultra-violet (EUV) emissions from the low-mass stars significantly affect the evolution of the planetary atmosphere. It is, however, observationally difficult to constrain the stellar high-energy emission because of the interstellar extinction. In this work, we simulate the XUV (X-ray+EUV) emission from the Sun-like stars by extending the solar coronal heating model that self-consistently solves the surface-to-corona energy transport, turbulent energy dissipation, and coronal thermal response by conduction and radiation with sufficiently high resolution. The simulations are performed for a range of loop lengths and magnetic filling factors at the stellar surface. When applied to the solar corona, our model is found to reproduce the observed solar XUV spectrum below the Lyman edge, which validates the capability of our model in predicting the XUV spectra of other Sun-like stars. The nearly-linear relation between the unsigned magnetic flux and X-ray luminosity is also reproduced self-consistently. From the simulation runs with various loop lengths and filling factors, the following scaling relations are found. $\log L_{\rm EUV} = 9.93 + 0.67 \log L_{\rm X}$, $\log \Phi^{\rm EUV}_{\rm photon} = 20.40 + 0.66 \log L_{\rm X}$, where $L_{\rm EUV}$ and $L_{\rm X}$ are the cgs-unit luminosity in the EUV and X-ray range, respectively, and $\Phi_{\rm photon}^{\rm EUV}$ is the total number of EUV photons emitted per second. This study demonstrates a refined picture of solar and stellar coronal heating and provides the above observable relations that will be useful for estimating the luminosity of the hidden stellar EUV from X-ray observations.
Astronomyupenn.edu

Connecting a star’s chemical composition and planet formation

Researchers from Penn’s Department of Physics and Astronomy have developed a new method for better understanding the relationship between a star’s chemical composition and planet formation. The study was led by recent graduate Jacob Nibauer for his senior thesis with Bhuvnesh Jain and was co-supervised by former Penn postdoc Eric Baxter. The researchers found that the majority of stars in their dataset are similar in composition to the sun, somewhat at odds with earlier work and implying that many stars in the Milky Way could host their own Earth-like planets. These results were presented at the 238th American Astronomical Society conference and also published in The Astrophysical Journal.
Animalsfloridasunreview.com

Bomb Detectors Aid Discovery Of Rare Whale: Australian Scientists

SYDNEY — They may be the biggest creatures on the planet, but rare blue whales are notoriously difficult to find. But scientists from the University of New South Wales believe they have located a massive, previously undiscovered group of the ocean giants thanks to bomb detectors. It was the whales’...
Moviessideshow.com

The Planets of Star Wars: Three Out of this World Vacation Destinations!

Welcome, my friends, to the Let Your Geek Sideshow Interplanetary Travel Exchange! Tired of visiting the same old tourist traps in your old family jalopy every year? Endlessly long lines at your favorite amusement park got you aching to try something new?. Look no further because we have three amazing...
Astronomynonpareilonline.com

Stargazing: Planet Venus continues to shine brightly

It doesn’t take a great deal of effort to locate our “sister” planet Venus in the southwestern sky about an hour after sunset as it shines with a –3.9 magnitude and it remains visible until about 10:15 p.m.. If the skies are clear tomorrow evening, observers can spot Venus and...
Astronomyarxiv.org

Discovery of an inflated hot Jupiter around a slightly evolved star TOI-1789

Akanksha Khandelwal, Priyanka Chaturvedi, Abhijit Chakraborty, Rishikesh Sharma, Eike. W. Guenther, Carina M. Persson, Malcolm Fridlund, Artie P. Hatzes, Neelam J.S.S.V. Prasad, Massimiliano Esposito, Sireesha Chamarthi, Ashirbad Nayak, Dishendra. We report here the discovery of a hot Jupiter at an orbital period of $3.208666\pm0.000016$ days around TOI-1789 (TYC 1962-00303-1, $TESS_{mag}$...
AstronomyPlanet Hunters

Planet Hunters TESS finds an exciting two-planet system

We have some exciting news – you helped discover another exciting planet system: TIC 349488688 (also known as HD 152843). This exciting discovery follows on from our validation of the long-period planet around an evolved (old) star, TOI-813, and from our recent paper outlining the discovery of 90 Planet Hunters TESS planet candidates, which give us encouragement that there are a lot more exciting systems to be found with your help!
Books & LiteratureKirkus Reviews

Around the World With Maggie Shipstead

If you’ve read Maggie Shipstead’s first two, tightly focused novels—Seating Arrangements, a comedy of manners about a wedding on an island in Maine, and Astonish Me, set in the world of professional ballet—you’d be prepared to love her next book. But you wouldn’t have expected a sprawling 593-page barn burner that somehow includes a 1914 trans-Atlantic cruise, Prohibition-era Montana, a great house in the English countryside during World War II, Alaska, Hawaii, the South Pole, and present-day Hollywood. Great Circle (Knopf, May 4) tells the stories of Marian Graves, an early aviatrix who was lost during an around-the-world flight in 1950, and Hadley Baxter, the former teen idol who’s set to play her on film. Sprawling yet beautifully constructed, it’s completely engrossing and, as our starred review said, “so damn entertaining.” I spoke to Shipstead by Zoom from her home in Los Angeles; our conversation has been edited for length and clarity.
Sciencereconnectwithnature.org

Be a Citizen Scientist With the BeeBlitz Project

Calling all citizen scientists! The upcoming BeeBlitz is another way you can make your nature observations contribute to research on wildlife populations and trends. The BeeBlitz, which is being held June 26, asks participants to snap photos of any bumble bees or honey bees they see that day and then upload them on the University of Illinois's BeeSpotter page. The BeeSpotter program, a partnership between citizen scientists and professional scientists, aims to educate people about the importance of pollinators through citizen-science data collection efforts. The seventh annual BeeBlitz, which is being held during this year's Pollinator Week from June 21 to 27, is one way they go about achieving their goals.
Astronomyhealththoroughfare.com

Scientists Find New Planet That Shows Traces Of Water Clouds!

A recently discovered exoplanet (outside of our solar system) may present water clouds, CNN reported. The exoplanet in cause is known as TOI-1231 b, and it can be found 90 light-years away from us. According to an observation of the planet’s mass and radius, it is thought that it has clouds in its atmosphere.