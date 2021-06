The Atlanta-based content creator has cultivated a rather unique sense of style. A glimpse inside Atlanta-based content creator (of @double3xposure notability) Reese Blutstein's closet reveals not only a love of fashion but a respect for design. Aside iconic pieces like a Paco Rabanne chainmail shoulder bag or Gucci's new Jackie style, you'll discover quirky new age silhouettes from brands like A.W.A.K.E. Mode and Reike Nen. With a knack for styling vintage treasures that she's cultivated through years working in the industry, Blutstein understands how to reimagine old silhouettes in a modern, interesting way. The key? Staple pieces like loafers and muscle tees that pair with nearly anything from retro cat-eye sunglasses to crochet-knit polos. Click through to discover Blutstein's key pieces that don't seem as if they'll ever go out of style.