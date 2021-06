Due to the fact that we live near the coast in Broome we often choose to head inland to a river or an ephemeral wetland whenever we can to go birdwatching and or camping. There are plenty of rivers to choose from in the north of Western Australia, but for much of the year they can almost run dry. If they are flowing well it is highly likely that you can’t get near them due to the highway being closed due to flooding! In any case, if they are really flowing very fast then the birdlife will not be that great!