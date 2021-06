SAN ANTONIO — A restaurant known for its character and history is on the real estate market. The Grey Moss Inn Restaurant could be yours for a cool $950k. The eatery opened in 1929 on Scenic Loop Road, nestled in the tree-canopy filled area of Grey Forest. Grey Moss Inn is known for being booked well in advance on Valentine's Day, Mother's Day and New Years Eve. But since the pandemic began, the restaurant's last Facebook post shows a picture of the restaurant on March 10, 2020.