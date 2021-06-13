Cancel
Trib HSSN state softball rankings for June 12, 2021

By Don Rebel
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 10 days ago
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Anna Sheppard and her Canon-McMillan teammates are in the state’s top fiveonce again.

When it comes to the Trib HSSN state softball rankings, the winds of change are going to happen in June.

Some classes had little change, and those winds were like a cozy breeze. Others, however, underwent major changes with gale-force winds blowing district champions out of the PIAA postseason.

The big changes affected Classes 6A and 2A, where four ranked teams from a week ago dropped out of the state’s top five.

There were moderate changes in 4A and 3A and only one change in both 5A and Class A, which has been the steady class in the playoffs.

Four teams survived the first two weeks of the state softball playoffs and remain on top in their classification: Lampeter-Strasburg in 5A, along with WPIAL champions Beaver in 4A, Mt. Pleasant in 3A and West Greene in A.

The two new top teams this week in the next-to-last state rankings are North Penn in 6A and Ligonier Valley in 2A.

Here is the latest edition of the HSSN state softball rankings. The team’s record is followed by the district it is in, followed by where it was ranked last week.

Class 6A

1. North Penn (24-2) (1) (NR)

2. Haverford (21-3) (1) (NR)

3. Pennsbury (14-3) (1) (NR)

4. Canon-McMillan (11-10) (7) (NR)

5. Bethel Park (18-1) (7) (1)

Out: Spring-Ford (1), Warwick (3), Hazleton (2), St. Hubert’s (12)

Class 5A

1. Lampeter-Strasburg (28-1) (3) (1)

2. North Hills (18-5) (7) (4)

3. West Scranton (14-3) (2) (5)

4. Armstrong (17-5) (7) (NR)

5. Bellefonte (19-3) (6) (2)

Out: Franklin Towne Charter (12)

Class 4A

1. Beaver (19-0) (7) (1)

2. Tunkhannock (22-2) (2) (3)

3. Highlands (18-5) (7) (NR)

4. Bethlehem Catholic (16-8) (11) (NR)

5. Danville (18-2) (4) (2)

Out: Archbishop Ryan (12), Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt (3)

Class 3A

1. Mt. Pleasant (19-3) (7) (1)

2. Mid Valley (21-2) (2) (3)

3. Central Columbia (20-5) (4) (NR)

4. Punxsutawney (10-10) (9) (NR)

5. Cambria Heights (22-2) (6) (2)

Out: Pequea Valley (3), Philadelphia Academy Charter (12)

Class 2A

1. Ligonier Valley (21-2) (7) (NR)

2. Union City (22-1) (10) (NR)

3. Williams Valley (21-4) (11) (NR)

4. Line Mountain (17-3) (4) (NR)

5. Laurel (18-2) (7) (1)

Out: Elk Lake (2), Mount Union (6), Sharpsville (10), Chestnut Ridge (5)

Class A

1. West Greene (20-2) (7) (1)

2. Tri-Valley (19-2) (11) (2)

3. DuBois Central Catholic (21-2) (9) (3)

4. Halifax (18-6) (3) (NR)

5. Meyersdale (22-1) (5) (4)

Out: Northeast Bradford (4)

