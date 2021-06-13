Cancel
Baseball

Trib HSSN state baseball rankings: June 12, 2021

By Don Rebel
Tribune-Review
 10 days ago
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Eden Christian Academy's Jacob Fisher celebrates with catcher Malachi Manges after defeating Kennedy Catholic, 12-5, in their PIAA Class A quarterfinal June 10, 2021, at Slippery Rock.

We have reached the final four in the 2021 PIAA postseason and the penultimate Trib HSSN state baseball rankings as we prepare for the final week of the season.

As expected in the first two round of the state playoffs, there were plenty of changes as teams that missed out on district gold are hungry and playing hard to win a state title.

Three teams dropped out of the Top 5 in Class A, two teams each in 6A, 5A, 4A and 2A and the fewest changes came in 3A with only one team falling out from last week.

Only two No. 1 teams from last week remain on top: District 6 Martinsburg Central in 3A and undefeated Taylor Riverside from District 2 in 2A.

Here are the lates HSSN state baseball rankings heading into the state semifinals. The team’s record is followed by the district they are in, followed by where they were ranked last week.

Class 6A

1. LaSalle College (24-2) (12) (2)

2. North Allegheny (22-3) (7) (3)

3. Spring-Ford (18-2) (1) (NR)

4. North Penn (17-6) (1) (NR)

5. Hazleton (22-1) (2) (1)

Out: West Lawn Wilson (3), Emmaus (11)

Class 5A

1. Red Land (23-4) (3) (4)

2. Central Mountain (18-5) (6) (5)

3. Manheim Central (25-2) (3) (NR)

4. Bethel Park (20-4) (7) (NR)

5. Franklin Regional (19-2) (7) (1)

Out: Archbishop Wood (12), Strath Haven (1)

Class 4A

1. Monsignor Bonner-Archbishop Prendergast (16-7) (12) (3)

2. New Castle (16-9) (7) (4)

3. Wyoming Area (17-6) (2) (NR)

4. Montour (17-6) (7) (NR)

5. Cathedral Prep (20-5) (10) (1)

Out: Eastern Lebanon County (3), Midd-West (4)

Class 3A

1. Martinsburg Central (22-2) (6) (1)

2. Oley Valley (20-5) (3) (2)

3. Lake-Lehman (18-2) (2) (3)

4. Tyrone (20-4) (6) (NR)

5. Hickory (18-5) (10) (5)

Out: Neumann-Goretti (12)

Class 2A

1. Taylor Riverside (22-0) (2) (1)

2. Shenango (22-2) (7) (5)

3. Schuylkill Haven (23-3) (11) (NR)

4. Serra Catholic (21-4) (7) (NR)

5. Dock Mennonite (12-5) (1) (2)

Out: Sayre (4), Sharpsville (10)

Class A

1. Juniata Valley (17-5) (6) (5)

2. Eden Christian Academy (19-5) (7) (NR)

3. Southern Fulton (18-6) (5) (NR)

4. Halifax (13-11) (3) (NR)

5. Delco Christian (14-6) (1) (1)

Out: St. John Regional Academy (4), Tri-Valley (11), Union (7)

Tags: Bethel Park, Eden Christian, Franklin Regional, Montour, New Castle, North Allegheny, Serra Catholic, Shenango

Tribune-Review

