2021 NASCAR All-Star Race odds: Surprising picks, predictions from advanced model for Texas Motor Speedway

The weekly grind of the NASCAR Cup Series schedule takes the weekend off for the 2021 NASCAR All-Star Race. Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth takes over as the host track, having given up its spring race to throw Sunday night’s 100-lap exhibition. For the winner: a cool $1 million. The NASCAR All-Star Open offers three spots in the main event beginning at 6 p.m. ET, and the NASCAR All-Star Race 2021 green flag drops at 8 p.m. ET.