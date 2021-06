With two weekends under its belt now, the reopening of the Cochrane Movie House has been a success. Owner, Hal Wolf says it is (almost) like the good 'ole pre-pandemic days. "It was nice to get right back to kind of where we were and to see all of the regular Cochranites coming out," says Wolf. "All in all, I think that our first opening weekend after being closed for six months straight was very good and very promising."