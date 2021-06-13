Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colorado State

Greeley Tribune Opinion: Smart planning keeps northern Colorado communities safe while they grow

By Greeley Tribune Editorial Board
The Tribune
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen we were reading last Sunday’s Greeley Tribune front-page story by reporter Morgan McKenzie about the Greeley Fire Department and navigating the growth in our area, we had no idea we were just a day away from witnessing a stark token of why planning for that sort of growth is vital — especially when it comes to the infrastructure related to the first responders that help keep us safe.

www.greeleytribune.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Weld County, CO
State
Colorado State
Weld County, CO
Government
City
Greeley, CO
Local
Colorado Government
Greeley, CO
Government
City
Colorado City, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northern Colorado#Greeley Tribune Opinion#Wsfr#Gfd#Operations#Kazian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
Related
NFLPosted by
The Associated Press

Supreme Court win for college athletes in compensation case

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court ruled unanimously Monday the NCAA can’t limit education-related benefits — like computers and paid internships — that colleges can offer their sports stars, a victory for athletes that could help open the door to further easing in the decades-old fight over paying student-athletes. Schools...
Washington, DCCBS News

Federal judge rejects most claims against Trump, Barr and other federal officials in forceful clearing of protesters from Lafayette Square before Trump photo-op

Washington — A federal judge has dismissed a majority of the claims filed by activists and civil liberties groups who accused the Trump administration of violating the civil rights of protesters who were forcefully removed by law enforcement from a park near the White House before then-President Trump walked to a nearby church to take a photo.