Greeley Tribune Opinion: Smart planning keeps northern Colorado communities safe while they grow
When we were reading last Sunday’s Greeley Tribune front-page story by reporter Morgan McKenzie about the Greeley Fire Department and navigating the growth in our area, we had no idea we were just a day away from witnessing a stark token of why planning for that sort of growth is vital — especially when it comes to the infrastructure related to the first responders that help keep us safe.www.greeleytribune.com