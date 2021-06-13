Cancel
Ohio State

One economic index that takes a broader perspective on economic activity shows Ohio lagging

By David Dupont
bgindependentmedia.org
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBy one measure of economic output, Ohio has roughly performed at the national average in recent years. But by another measure — intended to take into account factors outside the marketplace — it’s not clear the Buckeye State is doing so well, a new report says. The report, by Columbus-based...

bgindependentmedia.org
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Global Warming
Economyrichmondfed.org

Richmond Fed Research Looks at Macroeconomic Forecasting During the Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic posed substantial challenges for macroeconomic forecasting. In the absence of a recent directly comparable episode, forecasters modified their models or sought additional information in data. In the Richmond Fed’s latest Economic Brief, economist Paul Ho surveyed these forecasting approaches, with his analysis highlighting the importance of transparency...
Minnesota StatePosted by
Fox News

Native American business owner rips 'hypocritical' protesters for disrupting pipeline work in Minnesota

A Minnesota business owner is defending his construction site after hundreds of "hypocritical" protesters stormed in and destroyed his property. Matt Gordon, vice president of his family’s construction company in Mahnomen, Minnesota, and a member of the White Earth Nation tribe, told "Fox & Friends" Wednesday, environmental protesters – some claiming to speak for Native Americans – vandalized his company’s equipment.
Colorado StateMountain Mail

Economic forecast for Colorado looks to show bounce back

The Office of State Planning and Budgeting released the June economic forecast Friday, showing the Colorado economy bouncing back. “The actual economic results so far this year are well above expectations. As long as this year finishes out strong, there is some terrific news on the horizon: Not only will Coloradans get another income tax cut next year, but every Colorado taxpayer will also get a tax refund,” said Governor Jared Polis. “While some Coloradans are still facing challenges created by the global pandemic, today’s figures show that the Colorado comeback is well underway. I look forward to formally announcing the expected tax cut and tax refunds this Fall.”
Chicago, ILtradinggods.net

Chicago Fed’s National Activity Index Points to a Pickup in Economic Growth

This is the headline for this morning’s release of the Chicago Fed’s National Activity Index, and here is the opening paragraph from the report:. Led by improvements in production-related indicators, the Chicago Fed National Activity Index (CFNAI) increased to +0.29 in May from –0.09 in April. Three of the four broad categories of indicators used to construct the index made positive contributions in May, and three categories improved from April. The index’s three-month moving average, CFNAI-MA3, rose to +0.81 in May from +0.17 in April. [Download report]
POTUSCBS News

What's behind the push for a fourth stimulus check

The IRS has issued almost 167 million payments in the third round of direct stimulus aid, with another 1.8 million people last week receiving the $1,400 checks. But some lawmakers are pushing for a fourth round of stimulus aid that would effectively send recurring payments until the pandemic ends. So...
Economyrvbusiness.com

Leading Economic Index for the U.S. Increased 1.3% in May

The Conference Board Leading Economic Index (LEI) for the U.S. increased by 1.3% in May to 114.5 (2016 = 100), following a 1.3% increase in April and a 1.4% increase in March, according to a release. The Conference Board is the member-driven think tank that delivers trusted insights for what’s...
Economymonitordaily.com

ACT Research: Strong Economic Activity and Capacity Constraints Impacting CV Markets

According to ACT Research’s latest State of the Industry: NA Classes 5-8 report, data through the first two weeks of June suggest that North America is at or very near the top of the freight rate expansion, which has been setting new highs on an almost monthly basis since last August. While at or near the peak in terms of freight rates, the economic outlook is optimistic in anticipation of an extended runway of strong activity.
Austin, TXourcommunitynow.com

Austin economic activity recovering quickly as pandemic fades

New economic data is backing up what the reappearance of traffic jams and ubiquitous help-wanted signs already have made clear — the Austin area economy is in the midst of a robust recovery from its pandemic-induced crash last year. A barometer of local business activity devised by the Federal Reserve...
Retailetftrends.com

Pandemic Economic Weirdness Captured in One Chart

Capturing the pandemic’s weird real-world effects is reflected in how high above trend retail sales are, at 12.9%, versus how far below trend employment is, at -6.7%. Wouldn’t it be great to “return to normal” now that Covid appears to be receding in the U.S.?. To get back to the...
EconomyPosted by
Axios

5. How fraud shows up in economic statistics

The fraud is not hard to see in economic statistics, once you realize it's there. By the numbers: Before the pandemic, continued unemployment claims — the number of Americans claiming unemployment benefits for two weeks or longer — were counted at 2,152,733. That was one-third of the official number of unemployed Americans, as measured in the monthly household employment survey, which was 6,504,000.
Miami, FLcre-sources.com

Economic Impact Study Shows South Dade Logistics & Tech District Will Generate $2.46 Billion In Total Economic Output, Nearly 40,000 Local Jobs

A new economic impact study released today shows the South Dade Logistics & Technology District (“the District”) will bring significant economic and fiscal benefits to Miami-Dade County. Upon full build out and occupancy of all three phases of the District totaling approximately 9 million square feet of logistics, tech, and...
Businessfanniemae.com

Inflation Risk Takes Center Stage as Strong Economic Growth Expected to Moderate

Housing-related Components Predicted to Become Key Inflation Driver. WASHINGTON, DC – Economic growth expectations for full-year 2021 were revised modestly upward to 7.1 percent, one-tenth higher than the previous forecast, due to stronger-than-expected consumer spending data year to date, according to the June 2021 commentary from the Fannie Mae (FNMA/OTCQB) Economic and Strategic Research (ESR) Group. The ESR Group also continues to forecast a deceleration in the recently rapid growth trajectory, projecting economic growth to slow to 5.5 percent in the fourth quarter of 2021 and 2.2 percent in the fourth quarter of 2022. However, as discussed in the ESR Group’s latest Housing Insights piece, housing appears poised to become a meaningful driver of inflation over the next year and a half, contributing to the ESR Group’s prediction that domestic inflation measures will remain near 5 percent through year-end 2021 – before decelerating to approximately 3 percent by the end of 2022 – well above the Federal Reserve’s 2.0-percent inflation target. At the moment, the ESR Group’s large upward revision to its inflation expectations has not materially changed its growth forecast, because while it sees underlying inflation pressure building, it believes the factors driving current inflation to be largely transitory. Even so, the downside risks associated with potentially persistently higher inflation, including a more aggressive pace of monetary tightening by the Federal Reserve, could drag on growth over the forecast horizon.
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

Economic Data Scheduled For Wednesday

The MBA's index of mortgage application activity for the latest week is scheduled for release at 7:00 a.m. ET. Data on housing starts and permits for May will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. A 1.630 million annual rate is projected for May housing starts compared to April's 1.569 million rate, while permits are expected at 1.738 million from 1.760 million.
Nebraska Statewnax.com

Study Shows Major Economic Development Boost To Nebraska From Dairy Industry

Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts and several agricultural officials on Tuesday kicked off June Dairy month by releasing details of an Economic Development Study of the state’s dairy industry. Nebraska State Dairy Association Executive Director Kris Bousquet says they evaluated three different cities with the biggest return coming in Grand Island where the dairy industry created just under $2 billion of economic return to the state over the course of one year.
Chaves County, NMrdrnews.com

Report shows county economic woes in early 2021

The most recent economic data for Chaves County released by the state indicates that county businesses were still suffering the effects of the coronavirus pandemic early this year. Matched taxable gross receipts for third-quarter of fiscal year 2021 — which are the months of January through March — decreased $12.53...