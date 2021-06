Jose Mourinho slammed England for being afraid and said the hosts were just "set up not to lose" in their 0-0 draw with Scotland at Wembley. Gareth Southgate played the same team that beat Croatia 1-0, except with new full-backs in Reece James and Luke Shaw. However Mourinho said the team had no desire to win - and claimed that keeping midfielder Kalvin Phillips on showed England were happy with a point.