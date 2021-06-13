Cancel
Ventura, CA

Celebrate Father’s Day in Ventura Style!

By Editorial
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMaybe he built your first bike. Maybe he let you jump off the high dive when Mom wasn’t looking. Maybe it’s time to return the favor. No better place to find what your father deserves than at the Ventura Visitors Center. We have the gifts dads actually want. Ventura branded corduroy caps, raglan t-shirts and Patagonia backpacks, vests and torrentshell jackets you won’t find anywhere else. Bureo skateboards made for carving — and made from recycled fishing nets. Beautiful Steve Thomas prints of Ventura landmarks. Add a one-of-a-kind Ventura branded shot glass and Dad has a Father’s Day to remember.

