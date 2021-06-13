UNICEF welcomes G7 leaders’ commitments to donate COVID vaccine doses, calls for accelerated timetable

NEW YORK, 13 JUNE 2021 – “We welcome the commitment this week by leaders of G7 nations to accelerate the rollout of safe, effective, accessible and affordable vaccines for the poorest countries, with a goal toward ending the pandemic in 2022. Equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines represents the clearest pathway out of this pandemic for all of us — children included, and commitments announced by G7 members last week are an important step in this direction.