Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi held the 81st Training Wing Change of Command Ceremony this morning. A new commander has taken charge over the 81st Training Wing at Keesler Air Force Base. Col. Heather Blackwell officially signed out and handed the position over to Col. William Hunter. “So, my family and I are super excited to be here. As you heard through the ceremony, my son actually graduated from here two years ago. We feel a strong kinship to this Keesler community.”