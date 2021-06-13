What’s The Obsession With Video Calls?
Technology is generally great, but some things I just don’t see personally using. Making video calls tops the list. I get grandparents wanting to see their grandchildren. I can see real estate people wanting to give live video tours of homes to prospective buyers. And I understand the need for people wanting to keep in touch with loved ones during the pandemic — above and beyond a phone call. It’s heartwarming to know that it makes everyone feel closer. But Zooming business calls? Or FaceTime-ing my relatives back East? If anything, it makes things more awkward. I have to make myself camera-presentable and in many cases, carry my phone around with me as I talk. Plus, deal with shaky, pixelated video quality.www.forbes.com