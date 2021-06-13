What’s The Obsession With Video Calls?

If you stalk Dua Lipa's Instagram like I do (I have no shame in admitting this, and you shouldn't either!), you may have noticed that she's a particular fan of a certain puffy-looking phone case. It's in this photo gallery, this gallery, this pic, the photo below...need I continue? As people often do with things they love, she even made sure she got it in multiple colors: red and brown. And those are just the ones we know about. The style, naturally called "The Puffer Case," is from Urban Sophistication and is $65, so you can protect your phone and take all the cute mirror selfies at the same! time!