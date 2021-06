Oh, Netherlands, when are you going to live up to your potential?. The Oranje made it all the way to the first Nations League Final in 2019, losing 1-0 to Portugal. But they have also been a mess at certain times, despite tons of talent. It is all on Memphis to score the goals, as the Netherlands does not have that talismanic striker that some of the other big teams have, which may ultimately be this team’s demise in the latter stages of the tournament. For now, though, Netherlands should qualify easily from this group with 7+ points.