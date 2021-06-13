Three Factors For Three Phillies Comebacks

I always loved to catch bullpens. Through high school and college, for travel teams and winter workshops, on red clay spits in Georgia, AstroTurf in South Jersey, and warning tracks in Upstate New York — catching bullpens was always a source of pleasure. I think about it often still, despite not having caught one in a few years — the slight pressure in my thighs as I shifted into my stance, sinking my weight behind each pitch and turning my wrist just so to frame the ball around an imaginary strike zone. The crack of the ball in my catcher’s mitt. While some teammates of mine viewed catching bullpens as thankless drudgery, a tiresome duty that prevented them from less taxing activities like batting practice, I disagreed. Catching bullpens provided a chance to work on my craft, — particularly receiving and blocking — experiment with different setups, and break in new mitts. It felt like the pitcher-catcher relationship in its purest form — with no batter to interfere, each was left alone to work in peace. Sometimes, before a start, a pitcher needed to be pumped up. More often than not, he needed to be calmed down. Every time, however, he needed someone to throw to.