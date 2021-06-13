Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

Eastern Michigan gets $1M gift for math, automotive programs

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 8 days ago

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Eastern Michigan University has received a $1 million gift from alumnus Jack E. Roush who co-owns NASCAR team Roush Fenway Racing.

The gift will support mathematics and automotive programs, Eastern Michigan said.

A $400,000 endowment will enhance and expand math preparation and tutoring programming with particular emphasis on students desiring to pursue engineering, computer science and other STEM majors.

Another $400,000 will go to the GameAbove College of Engineering and Technology to be used to support equipment, programming and initiatives focusing on preparing students for careers in the automotive industry.

A $200,000 fund will be created for immediate use to support the purchase of industry standard automotive lab equipment for the GameAbove College of Engineering and Technology.

The gift comes as part of Eastern Michigan’s Give Rise fundraising campaign.

Roush received his master’s degree in scientific mathematics at the Ypsilanti school. He is chair of Livonia-based Roush Enterprises, a product development supplier.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

485K+
Followers
256K+
Post
228M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Education
Ypsilanti, MI
Education
City
Ypsilanti, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mathematics#Automotive Industry#Ap#Give Rise#Roush Enterprises
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
News Break
NASCAR
News Break
Computer Science
Related