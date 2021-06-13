Today in Tribe History: June 13, 1984

The Pittsburgh Pirates were at Wrigley Field on Tuesday June 22, 1976 to take on the Chicago Cubs in an afternoon tilt. The Pirates had a 35-26 record at the time, sitting 8.5 games behind the Philadelphia Phillies for first place in the National League East. The Cubs were 28-37, just ahead of the last place Montreal Expos. The Pirates had Jerry Reuss on the mound, with his 7-5, 3.84 record in 12 starts, picking up a decision in each game. That streak would be broken in this contest. The Cubs sent out right-hander Bill Bonham, who was in his sixth season in the majors, just two years removed from leading the NL with 22 losses. Going into this game, he had a 6-3, 3.18 record. He too wouldn’t be around for a decision in this contest, and his previous outing turned out to be a high point for his season. Bonham went 0-6 during a four-week stretch after this game.