Today in Tribe History: June 13, 1984

By Bob Toth
didthetribewinlastnight.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Indians and Cubs work out a blockbuster deal that will play key roles in both clubs’ futures, as Cleveland sends future Cy Young Award winner Rick Sutcliffe and others to Chicago for Joe Carter and more. Chicago’s big haul was the pitcher Sutcliffe, a former Rookie of the Year...

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Carter
Person
Ron Hassey
Person
Rick Sutcliffe
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New York Mets#Tribe History#Indians#Cubs#National League#The New York Yankees
