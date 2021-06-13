Cancel
Middle East

Israel on cusp of new government, ending Netanyahu era

By Ynet, Reuters
YNET News
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIsrael was set to swear in a new government on Sunday that will end a political crisis that sparked four elections in two years and send Benjamin Netanyahu into the opposition after a record 12 years as prime minister. Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter. The new cabinet, which will...

www.ynetnews.com
Reuven Rivlin
Benjamin Netanyahu
#Iran#Election#Palestinians#Knesset#Arab#Supreme Court#Likud#Israelis
Palestine
Middle East
