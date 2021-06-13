Cancel
Lansing, MI

Zooming in: Lansing will keep, expand online school option

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 8 days ago

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan school district that never returned to classrooms during 2020-21 will embrace online education again in the fall and open it to more students.

Lansing said it will keep online classes as an option and invite families from other mid-Michigan districts to participate. The district also plans to open schools in a traditional way as the COVID-19 pandemic eases.

“We had a number of students who were doing very well” online, said Superintendent Sam Sinicropi. “So we decided to explore what it would look like to offer a virtual option.”

The district expects to enroll up to 600 students and hire 15 new teachers, who will teach solely online, the Lansing State Journal reported.

Students will be allowed to participate in sports and other activities at Lansing schools.

“There are some families that prefer this and hopefully this will be the answer for them,” Sinicropi said.

The district has more than 10,000 students.

