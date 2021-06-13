Cancel
Cape Canaveral, FL

Astronauts at space station begin experiments brought by Crew Dragon

By FOX 35 News Staff
fox35orlando.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - Astronauts at the International Space Station (ISS) have unloaded the experiments that were sent up inside the SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule last weekend. They are diving into their research projects. For example, NASA astronauts are conducting a study to seek treatments for chronic kidney disease and osteoporosis. The crew will use kidney cell models to study the effects of gravity and develop new treatments for patients. They will also research a new freeze-drying process that pharmacists could use.

