Major League Baseball Pitcher Jim ‘Mudcat’ Grant Dies At 85
Jim ‘Mudcat’ Grant, who led the 1965 Minnesota Twins to the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, has died at the age of 85, according to Deadline. The Twins announced his death on Twitter but did not provide details. Grant pitched in the majors for the Twins, Cleveland Indians, Oakland A’s, Los Angeles Dodgers, Pittsburgh Pirates, Montreal Expos and St. Louis Cardinals. He retired in 1971 with a record of 145-119 and 54 saves.thetotalplug.com