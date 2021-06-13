Cancel
Christian Eriksen is in a stable condition and has "sent his greetings to his teammates" from hospital, where he remains under examination following his collapse during Denmark's opening Euro 2020 match on Saturday

Christian Eriksen may not play football again, given the severity of the incident.

The Latest: Eriksen sends 'his greetings' from hospital

The Danish soccer federation says Christian Eriksen has "sent his greetings to his teammates" and continues to be examined in a hospital following his collapse on the field during a European Championship game. The Latest on soccer's European Championship:. The Danish soccer federation says Christian Eriksen has "sent his greetings...
Eriksen sends 'his greetings' to teammates after collapse

COPENHAGEN (AP) — The Danish soccer federation says Christian Eriksen has ”sent his greetings to his teammates” and continues to be examined in a hospital following his collapse on the field during a European Championship game. The Danish federation says Eriksen remains in stable condition. It says the players and staff have received crisis assistance "and will continue to be there for each other after yesterday’s incident.” Eriksen fell face-forward to the ground late in the first half and needed CPR from medical staff before regaining consciousness. The game was suspended for about 90 minutes before resuming. Finland eventually won 1-0.
Denmark's Eriksen stable after collapse, Euro match restarted

The Euro 2020 match between Denmark and Finland restarted on Saturday after being suspended when Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed on the pitch and received emergency treatment. The decision was made Eriksen was confirmed as stable and awake in hospital. "The match against Finland will be played tonight. This will happen...
Christian Eriksen is able to breathe and speak following shock collapse during Euro 2020 match with Finland with Danish FA confirming he spoke to the rest of the Denmark squad before they returned to complete the match

Christian Eriksen has spoken to his Denmark team-mates from hospital following his shock collapse during his country's Euro 2020 match with Finland. The 29-year-old needed urgent CPR treatment after going down unchallenged during the first-half of the match in Copenhagen, leaving his team-mates, his wife Sabrina Kvist and Denmark's supporters in tears on the pitch.
Eriksen remains stable in hospital, has sent greetings to team-mates

The Danish Football Union said Christian Eriksen is still in hospital in a stable condition awaiting further examinations. Christian Eriksen remains in a stable condition in hospital pending further examinations, the Danish Football Union (DBU) said in an update to the midfielder's condition on Sunday. The football world has rallied around Eriksen after he collapsed on the pitch during Denmark's Euro 2020 game with Finland on Saturday.
How Christian Eriksen reacted to the Danish-Russian victory – Soccer Sports

Denmark beat Russia 4-1 in Copenhagen to qualify for the knockout stage, despite all possibilities. Their victory was enough to send them to the next round, thanks to Belgium defeating Finland. The goals of Mickel Damsgard, Yussuf Poulsen, Andreas Christensen and Joakim Mæhle were enough to counter Artem Dzyuba’s 70-minute...
Denmark's Christian Eriksen visits teammates

Denmark's midfielder Christian Eriksen is continuing to makes steps in his recovery. On Friday, he visited his Danish teammates for the first time, Eriksen saw them in a middle of a training session and then gave everyone all a hug. He was released from a Copenhagen hospital on Friday and the first thing he wanted to do was to greet his teammates at their European Championship base camp outside their country's capital. Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest during Denmark's first Euro 2020 game against Finland last Saturday. He had to be resuscitated with a defibrillator. He's now fitted with an implantable heart monitoring device to prevent another in the future.
Christian Eriksen’s partner Sabrina ‘thought he had died’ on the pitch: Moment Denmark star’s partner ‘was told by his teammates that he was breathing’ as they rushed to comfort her after he collapsed

Christian Eriksen’s partner Sabrina ‘thought he had died’ on the pitch: Moment Denmark star’s partner ‘was told by his teammates that he was breathing’ as they rushed to comfort her after he collapsed. Former Denmark goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel says Christian Eriksen’s partner believed her husband ‘had died’ during yesterday’s shocking...
Denmark looks to seize chance against Russia at Euro 2020

COPENHAGEN (AP) — After all that's gone wrong for Denmark at the European Championship, a win over Russia on Monday could still set a long of things right. Despite two losses — and the emotional trauma of Christian Eriksen's collapse — Denmark could still finish second in Group B with a victory over the Russians at Parken Stadium.
Daley Blind slams pundits suggesting Christian Eriksen won’t be able to play again

Daley Blind has slammed pundits for speculating over Christian Eriksen‘s future in football following his cardiac arrest. The Denmark international collapsed during his side’s Euro 2020 defeat to Finland and had to be resuscitated. Eriksen, 29, was discharged from hospital on Friday after being fitted with an implantable cardioverter defibrillator...
Why Ghanaian footballers need training in CPR; the case study of Christian Eriksen

Though we do not yet know what caused Christian Eriksen to collapse during the recent football match between Denmark and Finland in the ongoing Euro 2020, there are many lessons we have learnt from this scenario. One could see how Medical Staff were quick to attend to him while his teammates, opposition and coaching staff were visibly stricken by the scenes unfolding at the Parken Stadium.
Christian Eriksen sends a new sign of life after collapse – Denmark coach railed against UEFA

After Christian Eriksen’s collapse, criticism of UEFA has become louder and louder. Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand said at a press conference on Tuesday morning: “I had the feeling that we and the players were being put under pressure.” It was “undeniable that we were given two options by Uefa. I was there. I know it. There were only two options. And it was very, very clear”. After it became clear that Eriksen’s condition was stable, UEFA had given both teams the choice of either playing the same evening or at noon the next day. Situations like this, prove that anything can happen during a match, so you should remember to bet on different Betting Sites for more chances of winnings.