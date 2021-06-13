Christian Eriksen is in a stable condition and has "sent his greetings to his teammates" from hospital, where he remains under examination following his collapse during Denmark's opening Euro 2020 match on Saturday
Euro 2020: Christian Eriksen 'sends greetings to teammates' from hospital following collapse during match. Some fear that the former Tottenham star may not be able to play football again, given the severity of the incident.