If you want an idea of what it means to players when Scotland play England, let me tell you one story from my days at Rangers. Most teams spend the day before a match with a few five-a-sides and some light training. Well, not at Ibrox. Because we had a lot of guys from south of the border in our squad, we decided to prepare by having Scotland v England games on a Friday afternoon and, l promise you, they were as passionate as the real thing - full throttle, tackles flying in. Knocking 10 bells out of each other, pretty much.