Daily Delivery: Expanding the playoff to 12 teams in 2023 will be exciting

By Tim Fitzgerald
247Sports
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. All signs are pointing to FBS football will be going to a 12-team playoff in 2023. As Fitz explains, this not only means more teams will have a postseason shot at winning a national title, but these same teams will now be able to sell that to potential recruits because, right now, only traditional powers have true access to the four-team playoff.

247sports.com
#Kansas State#Fbs
