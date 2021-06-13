Daily Delivery: Expanding the playoff to 12 teams in 2023 will be exciting

Not too long ago we were screaming at the narrowness of the two-team BCS. Four teams seemingly worked good enough, and that expansion was frankly validated, given two of the CFP champions so far were four seeds that were controversially picked and almost left out of the bracket entirely. Of the seven CFP championship games, only three times did we see a 1 vs 2 matchup, which is a long way of saying the expansion away from a two-team BCS has proven to be the right call.