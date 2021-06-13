Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade - a stunning upgrade for PS5
Just over a year on from release, Final Fantasy 7 Remake for PlayStation 4 gets one of the most satisfying PS5 updates yet with its Intergrade upgrade, entirely free to existing owners (bar the PS+ version). All you need is your original PS4 copy - or digital licence - running on PS5 hardware to qualify for a frankly beautiful suite of extras and enhancements. As a huge fan of the Remake on PS4, Intergrade ticks pretty much every box for what I wanted: loading times are drastically improved, textures are reworked in key spots, effects are added, and there's also an optional 60fps performance mode to go alongside its 4K30 graphics option.www.eurogamer.net