Video Games

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade - a stunning upgrade for PS5

By Face-off
Eurogamer.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust over a year on from release, Final Fantasy 7 Remake for PlayStation 4 gets one of the most satisfying PS5 updates yet with its Intergrade upgrade, entirely free to existing owners (bar the PS+ version). All you need is your original PS4 copy - or digital licence - running on PS5 hardware to qualify for a frankly beautiful suite of extras and enhancements. As a huge fan of the Remake on PS4, Intergrade ticks pretty much every box for what I wanted: loading times are drastically improved, textures are reworked in key spots, effects are added, and there's also an optional 60fps performance mode to go alongside its 4K30 graphics option.

www.eurogamer.net
#Fantasy Games#Final Fantasy 7 Remake#Fast Travel#Final Fantasy Adventure#Midgar#Cloud
Video Gameswccftech.com

Free Final Fantasy VII Remake PS5 Upgrade Available Now For Those Owning the PS4 Version; How to Grab It

The free Final Fantasy VII Remake PS5 upgrade can now be downloaded for those owning the PS4 version of the game. As covered earlier this week, the PS5 version of last year’s Remake, titled Final Fantasy VII Remake ‘Intergrade’, weighs in at roughly 81GB. Those who’ve purchased the PS4 version of the game earlier are now able to upgrade the game to the native PS5 for free through the official PlayStation Store. Please note that the recently-offered PS Plus version of the game isn’t eligible for the free upgrade – only those who’ve purchased the full version of the game either physically or digitally can use the free upgrade.
Video GamesWorthPlaying.com

PS5 Review - 'Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade'

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade is a reimagining of the iconic original game that re-defined the RPG genre, diving deeper into the world and its characters than ever before. In the era of last-gen-to-next-gen ports, it isn't a huge surprise that Final Fantasy VII Remake gets a PlayStation 5 version...
Video Gamesgamingtrend.com

Teenage Magic Ninja Turtles — Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade Review

Final Fantasy VII Remake was one of my favorite titles last year, despite only having played the original recently. It’s story, while controversial, redefined what a remake could be and the combat was a satisfying combination of classic turn based RPGs and modern character action games. Despite the name, however, this is only part one of a series aiming to recreate the PS1 classic in its entirety, and we’ve still got a ways to go until the second entry. Enter Intergrade – a PlayStation 5 upgrade to the game improving visuals, with both a 4K mode and 60fps mode, and a brand new side story starring Yuffie Kisaragi. Is this a worthwhile upgrade for a game released just last year?
Video GamesTheSixthAxis

What We Played #503 – Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, Tales of Arise & that Chaos game

After the predictably busy E3 weekend, the natural order of our gaming lives has started to restore itself. There’s been more time to actually play games instead of just hurriedly trying to type things up. That said, since E3 only technically “finished” on Tuesday and with Microsoft deciding to have another stream last night, there’s only been a little gaming time for me personally. I’ve got Ratchet & Clank still patiently waiting on my PS5’s SSD, and I instead chose to focus the shorter time-limited demos in the Xbox Summer Games Fest and Steam Next Fest.
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

La Cantina: E3 2021 Was it worth it?

E3 2021 has ended after having several days of activity since Thursday, June 10 with the Summer Game Fest and ending with the conference of Bandai Namco on Tuesday 15 of this month. Koch Media, Guerrilla Collective, Ubisoft, Return Digital, Gearbox, Xbox & Bethesda, Square Enix, Warner, PC Gaming Show, Take Two, Limited Run Games, Capcom Y Nintendo Did they measure up? This question I try to be answered in this broadcast.
Video Gamesdsogaming.com

Gaming After Dark Episode 17: E3 Special

Mondo and myself are coming back early with an extra long E3 special episode. We cover Microsoft’s show (as well as Nintendo’s for those of you out there emulating Switch) as well as Ubisoft and Square Enix. Other topics this week include: FF7 remake & Alan Wake Remastered appearing on...
Video Gamesretailcrowd.co.uk

Final Fantasy Origin trial period extended

According to rumors, Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin, the action-oriented sequel to Team Ninja’s Final Fantasy movie, was revealed at E3. The developers have also released a temporarily available demo of the game for PS5 to gather feedback, but this was specifically unplayable in the early days due to a faulty file.
Video Gamescogconnected.com

The Top 7 Video Game Trailers From E3 2021

It’s often said that the best part of any Superbowl isn’t the matchup on the field but the million-dollar per minute commercials. I’m not sure if that’s true but I do know that this year’s E3 was all about the trailers. Absent the auditoriums of screaming fans, celebrity cameos and live technical snafus, the show’s glitter and glam rested entirely on those forward-facing showcases designed to whet the appetite for what’s to come, while invariably unleashing torrents of digital ink excoriating one company or another for their worst appearance ever.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Outriders "pleasantly surprised" publisher Square Enix

Square Enix boss Yosuke Matsuda has revealed the publisher was "pleasantly surprised" by the success of its new shooter IP, Outriders, and said that partnering with Microsoft to make the game available on Xbox Game Pass from day one "also worked in its favor". Talking about Outriders in a recent...
Video Gamespanthernow.com

Bandai Namco’s E3 Recap

Bandai Namco’s showcase on the last day of E3 focused on its upcoming video game release named House of Ashes. House of Ashes is a part of the Dark Pictures anthology series and is set to launch on Oct. 22nd, 2021. It will be available on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, and PS5.
Video GamesSiliconera

Review: FFVII Remake Intergrade Builds a Foundation

Taking a game that was once a single, cohesive story and dividing it up into parts is taking quite a risk. Especially when the first steps originally took place over a matter of hours. Final Fantasy VII Remake kicked off a new take on a familiar story, with FFVII Remake Intergrade now offering an adjusted and slightly more comprehensive story to tell. It’s an impressive feat, and one that makes a now classic and iconic tale feel fresh and like there are new sides to see and explore.
Video GamesSiliconera

Final Fantasy XIV Eorzea Collection 2021 to Release in August

Square Enix will release the Final Fantasy XIV Eorzea Collection 2021 on August 3, 2021. The book will feature all clothing and housing items released in Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers. Consumers can get their hands on this special book for ¥2,200 or roughly $20. However, there is currently no indication that the Eorzea Collection 2021 will release outside of Japan. [Thanks, Famitsu!]
Comicscgmagonline.com

Final Fantasy IX Animated Series Reportedly In the Works

According to a report from Kidscreen, Square Enix has partnered with French animation studio Cyber Group for a Final Fantasy IX series. Kidscreen’s exclusive says the show is aiming for a demographic of children 8-13 years old, and in addition to the series, Cyber Group would also handle worldwide distribution and merchandising. Pierre Sissmann, CEO of Cyber Group Studios, told Kidscreen “The games have a strong co-viewing potential. For those who do know Final Fantasy IX, this will be an [introduction]. And for the many who don’t, this will immerse them in a universe they’ll love.”
Video Gameskidscreen.com

Cyber Group lines up Final Fantasy IX series

Paris-based Cyber Group Studios has inked a co-development and co-production deal with Japanese video game company Square Enix to adapt its fantasy/adventure title Final Fantasy IX as an animated series for eight- to 13-year-olds. In addition to producing the show, Cyber Group will also handle worldwide distribution, licensing and merchandise.