Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade - a stunning upgrade for PS5

Final Fantasy VII Remake was one of my favorite titles last year, despite only having played the original recently. It’s story, while controversial, redefined what a remake could be and the combat was a satisfying combination of classic turn based RPGs and modern character action games. Despite the name, however, this is only part one of a series aiming to recreate the PS1 classic in its entirety, and we’ve still got a ways to go until the second entry. Enter Intergrade – a PlayStation 5 upgrade to the game improving visuals, with both a 4K mode and 60fps mode, and a brand new side story starring Yuffie Kisaragi. Is this a worthwhile upgrade for a game released just last year?