As a long-time fan of the Xbox controller in all of its iterations (oh yes I loved the Duke too), I’ve been hard-pressed to find any other controller that has swayed me from team Xbox. I’ve seen third-party controllers try to mimic the look, feel and feedback of the good old Xbox controller but none have really made me consider shifting my opinion. So when Nacon asked us to take a look at their new RIG Pro Compact controller designed for the Xbox series X/S, Xbox One and Windows 10, I was intrigued to see if they could sway me.