English Dub Review: Vivy -Fluorite Eye’s Song- “A Tender Moon Tempo – A Pleasant Chat with the Stars”

OVERVIEW (SPOILERS) Iruma continues his life at school, but finds that a strange demon from his magic ring that had previously shown up before is now able to talk to him. He gives it a solid form and a name, Alicred, as they both try out what kind of power the ring possesses. One such power ends up putting Iruma in an idol outfit he had used to crossdress a few episodes ago, leaving a misunderstanding with Ameri. They come to the conclusion that, as Iruma has gone up in power ranking, he has been able to control and give free will to Alicred more.