English Dub Review: Vivy -Fluorite Eye’s Song- “A Tender Moon Tempo – A Pleasant Chat with the Stars”
After singing for a crowd, Vivy reunites with Matsumoto after fifteen years of silence. The evolution of AIs appears to have grown from her perspective. After reviewing the result of their actions with the AI Naming Law, Assemblyman Aikawa Matsumoto once again asks for her cooperation in the next turning point: The Sunrise incident. The space hotel, Sunrise crashed after a defecting AI crashed it into the ocean with the human guests still onboard.