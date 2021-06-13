Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

English Dub Review: Vivy -Fluorite Eye’s Song- “A Tender Moon Tempo – A Pleasant Chat with the Stars”

By Priscilla Yip
bubbleblabber.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter singing for a crowd, Vivy reunites with Matsumoto after fifteen years of silence. The evolution of AIs appears to have grown from her perspective. After reviewing the result of their actions with the AI Naming Law, Assemblyman Aikawa Matsumoto once again asks for her cooperation in the next turning point: The Sunrise incident. The space hotel, Sunrise crashed after a defecting AI crashed it into the ocean with the human guests still onboard.

www.bubbleblabber.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moon#Dub#Fluorite#Earth#English#Vivy Fluorite Eye#Diva Vivy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Spoilers
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Music
Related
Musicinews.co.uk

Marina, Live from the Desert, review: A rather too polished showcase

Released last week, Marina Diamandis‘ fifth studio album, Ancient Dreams in a Modern Land, looks on the surface to be a scaled-back effort by her own recent standards; compared to 2019’s sprawling double album Love + Fear or 2015’s lengthy, genre-slaloming Froot, the 10-song track listing and swift turnaround time for Ancient Dreams suggest something more quickfire.
Behind Viral VideosDIY Photography

This video was made from 37,000 film photos and inspired by early cinema

Music is an important part of my life, and when a good song is paired with a creative video – I can’t imagine a bigger treat. Well, Ankur Sabharwal’s Better Man has it both. The video was made from whopping 37,000 film photos, greatly inspired by early cinema. It’s incredibly creative and mesmerizing, paired with a song that you’ll want to play over and over again.
MusicNew Haven Register

Torres Drops Prehistoric, Psychedelic Love Song 'Hug From a Dinosaur'

Torres brings love to prehistoric heights in “Hug From a Dinosaur,” off her upcoming LP Thirstier. The accompanying video features saturated, trippy colors, with images of dinosaurs ranging from Brontosaurus to Tyrannosaurus rex. Torres, a.k.a. Mackenzie Scott, sings across crunchy guitar riffs: “Truth is ancient and eternal and surreal as a hug from a dinosaur.”
YogaETOnline.com

Bad Bunny Sings In Japanese in Melancholic New Song 'Yonaguni'

Bad Bunny just dropped new music. The Puerto Rican rapper has dropped a new single called "Yonaguni" on Thursday night. "Yonaguni," named after an island in Japan, fuses rhythms of reggaetón with a calm, chill melody. Bad Bunny first teased a trailer of the music video, which featured him sitting at a restaurant, pouring himself a glass of wine and then walking out.
Comicsfunimation.com

Sorcerous Stabber Orphen: Battle of Kimluck English Dub Announced

The adventure continues! We’re excited to announce that the cast of Sorcerous Stabber Orphen is returning for the Sorcerous Stabber Orphen: Battle of Kimluck English dub, right here on Funimation. Starting June 9, Episode 1 of the Sorcerous Stabber Orphen: Battle of Kimluck English dub arrives on Funimation, which means...
TV Seriesbubbleblabber.com

Funimation To Stream English Dub Adaptation Of Muhyo & Roji’s Bureau of Supernatural Investigation

Funimation has announced a June 8th start date for the English dub streaming premiere of Muhyo & Roji’s Bureau of Supernatural Investigation with all 12 episodes to be made available at once. Nobuhiro Kondo directed the series, while scripts were handled by Yasuyuki Suzuki, music composed by Ryo Kawasaki, characters designed by Kouichiro Kawano, and Kazuko Tadano and Hiromi Matsushita serving as chief animation directors.
ComicsAnime News Network

Godzilla Singular Point Anime's Video Previews English Dub

Netflix began streaming on Thursday a video clip that previews the English dub for the Godzilla Singular Point anime series. Netflix will debut the anime outside of Japan on June 24. Netflix already debuted the anime in Japan on March 25, and the anime later had its television premiere on...
Comicsepicstream.com

Godzilla: Singular Point Releases Its First English Dubbed Clip on Netflix Geeked Week Day 4

EpicStream News Writer Living in between movies, series, and reality. Netflix Geeked Week Day 4 is full of surprises especially on the anime series that are on the streaming platform, one of which is Godzilla: Singular Point produced by studios Bones and Orange, and they just released the first English dubbed clip of the anime during the event showing a sneak peek of what to expect in the show.
Comicsotakuusamagazine.com

Discotek Still on the Hunt for Missing Ninja Robots English Dub Episodes

Discotek Media recently made some more announcements, including plans to bring the original Shaman King anime to home video. Among them was a progress update on Ninja Robots, AKA Ninja Senshi Tobikage, for which Discotek is still on the hunt for some final episodes of the English dub. According to...
Theater & DanceThe Guardian

The week in theatre: After Life; The Sun, the Moon, and the Stars – review

Here are ghosts bringing vitality to the stage. After Life may have a cast of dead characters but there is nothing spectral about it. Jack Thorne’s adaptation of Hirokazu Kore-eda’s 1998 film makes a vivid case for the unexpected intensity of those moments – some humdrum, some almost overlooked – which memory floods with lingering significance.
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Arab Strap share new version of “Fable of the Urban Fox” (watch its chilling video)

One of the standouts on Arab Strap's great As Days Get Dark (their first album in 15 years) is "Fable of the Urban Fox," a song that shines a light on the racist treatment of immigrants against a backing that somehow successfully splits the difference between celtic folk and funky disco. The band have made a new version of the song to release as a single, as well as a chilling music video.
Books & Literatureinterestingliterature.com

The Meaning of Juliet’s ‘Swear Not by the Moon, the Inconstant Moon’

The ‘balcony scene’ in Romeo and Juliet is fake news. ‘O, swear not by the moon, the inconstant moon’ is one of the most famous lines to appear in this scene, Act 2 Scene 2, but it’s questionable whether Romeo is actually looking up at Juliet on her balcony. We’ll return to this issue of the balcony-that-wasn’t in a moment; but first, let’s attend to this line, ‘O, swear not by the moon, the inconstant moon’, and analyse its significance in this iconic scene from Romeo and Juliet.
TV Seriesotakuusamagazine.com

Full Dive TV Anime Reveals English Dub Cast

The English dub of Full Dive: This Ultimate Next-Gen Full Dive RPG Is Even Shittier than Real Life! becomes available to watch on Funimation today. The Funimation site also released information on the cast and crew. Johnny Yong Bosch plays Hiro, Natalie Van Sistine plays Reona, Kayli Mills plays Alicia,...
Comicsjioforme.com

Singularity Anime English Dubbed Clip Approaches Rodin

Netflix releases a clip from Godzilla’s English dubbed release: Singular Point features one of the show’s protagonists meeting Rodan up close. new Godzilla: Cingular Point The video shows Rodin’s arrival. The King of Monsters’ first anime series took less than two weeks, and 2021 has proven to be a great year for Godzilla fans. In addition to the show Godzilla vs Kong Next week we are getting a physical home media release. All kinds of goods are released, from detailed figures to chibi pins. of course, Godzilla: Cingular Point Currently, it is one of the biggest discussion points in the fan base.The series will end in Japan next week, and Trailer Godzilla: Cingular Point Dubbed in English Released earlier this month.
TV Seriesepicstream.com

Vivy Fluorite Eye's Song Episode 13, RELEASE DATE and TIME, Countdown for FINALE

EpicStream Writer has loved fantasy books and films since she was a child, which prompted her to study a Masters in Fantasy Literature and make some magic with words. Can you believe that the finale of Vivy Fluorite Eye's Song is next week? Over 13-episodes we embarked on a 100-year-old journey and the curtain call is just a breath away! It only remains to see if the last episode will bring the world's end, a new beginning, or room for Season 2!
Comicsfandompost.com

Vivy – Flourite Eye’s Song Episode #12 Anime Review

Vivy offers another solid episode in its penultimate act. War has broken out between humans and A.I., and the A.I. have the upper hand. Vivy and Matsumoto resolve themselves to put a stop to it once and for all by storming the heart of A.I. creation. The Review:. Content: (Please...
Comicsbubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun “The Secret Behind the Ring”

OVERVIEW (SPOILERS) Iruma continues his life at school, but finds that a strange demon from his magic ring that had previously shown up before is now able to talk to him. He gives it a solid form and a name, Alicred, as they both try out what kind of power the ring possesses. One such power ends up putting Iruma in an idol outfit he had used to crossdress a few episodes ago, leaving a misunderstanding with Ameri. They come to the conclusion that, as Iruma has gone up in power ranking, he has been able to control and give free will to Alicred more.
WorldPosted by
Pitchfork

Listen to Peggy Gou and Oh Hyuk’s New Song “Nabi”

Producer and DJ Peggy Gou has shared the new single “Nabi,” featuring Oh Hyuk, the lead singer and guitarist of the South Korean rock band Hyukoh. Nabi (나비) is the Korean word for butterfly. Hear the single below. "When people hear my songs, I want them to feel hope, positivity,...